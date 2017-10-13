FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf: Perez takes lead after spectacular finish at CIMB Classic
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 13, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 8 days ago

Golf: Perez takes lead after spectacular finish at CIMB Classic

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - American Pat Perez returned to the course with a hot putter after a lengthy delay due to a storm, carding a seven-under-par 65 to claim a one-stroke lead in the second round of the $7 million CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The 41-year-old was one-under when he made the turn but then scorched the course by picking up six birdies on his final eight holes to end with a two-day total of 131.

Fellow American Xander Schauffele, who started a shot behind overnight leader Cameron Smith of Australia, carded a 67 to sit a shot behind Perez.

“I didn’t think I really played that well. I got off to a slow start, we had the break obviously and just went out, and I like the front, I play better on the front,” Perez said.

“Just made some decent shots and I putted pretty well today. My short game was good so that saved me.”

The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA and Asian Tours, features a smaller than usual field and there is no cut with the 78 players scheduled to complete all four rounds.

Players were taken off the course during the second round due to the threat of lightning, which caused a delay of close to four hours.

Overnight leader Smith struggled during his second round of 71 and slipped down to a share of third spot with South Korean Sung Kang (68) and Belgian Thomas Pieters (67).

World number three Hideki Matsuyama, who was in the same group as Perez, carded a 68 and was tied for eighth after starting his round with two birdies in three holes.

American Justin Thomas, who has won the tournament for the last two years with a combined score of 49-under, was tied for 33rd after following up his opening round of 70 with a 71.

“I‘m going to try to hit it better,” Perez said.

”You’re going to have to putt well anyway. Anytime you’re trying to win you’ve got to putt well. So the guy that wins hits it pretty good, but he putts the best, he scores the best.

“I’ve got to try to do the same thing on the weekend. Obviously Justin, as he did it with low scores last year, the last two years.”

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.