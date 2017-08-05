FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 7 days ago

Golf-Curry cards second straight 74, misses cut by 11 strokes

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - NBA star Stephen Curry will return to his day job with his head held high after carding a second successive four-over-par 74 on the secondary Web.com Tour on Friday.

Even though Curry missed the cut by 11 strokes at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonbrae in Hayward, California, the two-handicapper was proud of his performance against the golf professionals.

"To keep it together after a shaky start was a proud moment," said the Golden State Warriors guard, who has twice won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award.

"To shoot two 74s, I'll take that. It was nice to keep my composure. Proud to have a consistent effort for 36 holes."

Although Curry beat only four of the players who completed 36 holes, he was pleased to have avoided the high scores that some had predicted for him.

"I wanted to shoot a few strokes less but after yesterday I'm extremely proud of backing that up with another solid round because it could have gone either way," he added.

"It could have been those 80, 90 talks I heard going into the tournament." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

