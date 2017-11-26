FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf-Ormsby charges to first European Tour title in Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
Cabinet pick to show if president is breaking with the past
Zimbabwe
Cabinet pick to show if president is breaking with the past
Pope starts Myanmar trip in shadow of Rohingya crisis
ASIA
Pope starts Myanmar trip in shadow of Rohingya crisis
Prince Harry to marry actress Meghan Markle
Editor's Picks
Prince Harry to marry actress Meghan Markle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
November 26, 2017 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

Golf-Ormsby charges to first European Tour title in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian Wade Ormsby won his maiden European Tour title with a two-under-par 68 in the final round of the Hong Kong Open on Sunday after Rafa Cabrera-Bello bogeyed the 18th to blow his chance of forcing a playoff.

Cabrera-Bello was tied at 11-under-par with Ormsby, who also closed with bogey, heading to the last but sent his second shot into the bunker to finish second at 10-under alongside Julian Suri (66), Paul Peterson (67) and Alexander Bjork (68).

“It means a lot to me,” said 37-year-old Ormsby, who was playing in his 264th European Tour event.

”I’ve played a lot of golf in Europe, everywhere and a few bumps along the way but it’s pretty cool to get a win this late in your career.

“I probably won’t sleep too much on that flight on the way to Oz tonight.”

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood fired a final round 69 to finish sixth in the season-opening European Tour event, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Indian SSP Charawsia, who held a one-shot lead coming into the final day, dropped of top spot after a triple-bogey just before the turn and eventually finished in a share of seventh after a 72.

Spaniard Cabrera-Bello (70) finished runner-up for the second year in a row while last year’s champion Sam Brazel finished in share of 23rd. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.