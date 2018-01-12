FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Faultless Saddier, Paisley hold SA Open second round lead
January 12, 2018 / 3:57 PM / a day ago

Golf-Faultless Saddier, Paisley hold SA Open second round lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Adrien Saddier of France carded seven birdies and an eagle in a faultless round of 63 for a share of the lead with England’s Chris Paisley at 13 under-par after the second round of the European Tour’s South African Open on Friday.

Saddier, 25, is yet to drop a shot after 36 holes at Glendower Golf Club and finished birdie-eagle-birdie in to shoot into the joint-lead of the second oldest Open championship in the world.

Paisley (65) caught a hot streak on the back nine as well, carding six birdies. His only blemish a dropped shot on the par-five 13th when he found water off the tee.

Both Saddier and Paisley are seeking their first wins on the European Tour and hold a four-shot lead over South African Jacques Kruyswijk (67), who is alone in third on nine under-par.

Home favourite Branden Grace and American Chase Koepka, the overnight joint leaders, both shot 71s to slip to five shots off the pace, along with two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen (67). (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

