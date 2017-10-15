FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Hatton wins Italian Open with birdie on final hole
#Sports News
October 15, 2017 / 4:19 PM / in 6 days

Golf: Hatton wins Italian Open with birdie on final hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Tyrrell Hatton capped a final round of 65 by sinking a superb birdie putt on the last hole to win the Italian Open and claim back-to-back European Tour titles on Sunday.

The tournament looked to be set for a three-way playoff as Hatton came to the final hole level on 20 under par with leaders Ross Fisher and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who had already completed their rounds.

Instead, the 26-year-old Englishman calmly holed a birdie putt from around 15 feet to finish on 21 under and add to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship he won at St Andrews the week before.

Fisher and Aphibarnrat took second place while Matt Wallace, who began the day with a two-stroke lead, was fourth on 19 under after a final round of 69.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis

