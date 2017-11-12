FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf-Home favourite Grace comes from behind to win "Africa's Major"
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Technology
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
currency
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
November 12, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Golf-Home favourite Grace comes from behind to win "Africa's Major"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SUN CITY, South Africa, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Branden Grace sank a 40-foot birdie put on the 16th hole to set up victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday as he carded a blistering final round 66 to win by a single shot from Briton Scott Jamieson.

The 29-year-old came from three shots back overnight at the Gary Player Country Club for an 11-under-par total of 277, an eighth European Tour victory and a 1 million euro ($1.17 million) purse in the penultimate event of the season.

Grace is the first home winner of South Africa’s biggest tournament -- dubbed Africa’s Major -- since Trevor Immelman a decade ago after going out in 33 on Sunday and then sinking three more birdies on the back nine for a six-under-par round.

Jamieson, 33, had a one-shot lead after Saturday but ended on 278 after a final round 70 which included a double bogey at the eighth hole. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.