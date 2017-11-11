FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf: Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round at Sun City
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 11, 2017 / 2:25 PM / a day ago

Golf: Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round at Sun City

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SUN CITY, South Africa (Reuters) - Scott Jamieson will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after blazing around a boiling hot Gary Player Country Club course for a third-round 67 and an eight-under-par total of 208 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Briton, who won his only previous European Tour event in South Africa five years ago, hit five birdies in a blemish-free round as he overtook overnight leader Victor Dubuisson who is a shot back after 54 holes.

The enigmatic Frenchman was in danger of losing his European Tour card but is now chasing a substantial first prize in the $7.5-million event, the penultimate of the season.

Twice major winner and former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer moved up the leaderboard with a 69 to five-under-par for the tournament, tied for third alongside home hope Branden Grace, who made five birdies in nine holes before bogeying the last.

German Kaymer, 32, has not won a tournament since the U.S. Open three years ago.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari hit seven birdies in a round of 65 - the lowest of the tournament - to move to three under and joint fifth place, with Haydn Porteous who shot a 67.

Tommy Fleetwood, who leads the Tour’s order of merit with one event left in the season, carded a 67 to move into the top 10.

He has the chance to stretch his Race to Dubai lead over fellow Englishman Justin Rose, not playing this week after back-to-back triumphs in China and Turkey, going into next week’s finale in the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.