February 15, 2018 / 5:00 PM / a day ago

Golf: Twin caddies steal the show as Southgate, Siem shoot aces

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A pair of twin brothers stole the limelight as caddies at the Oman Open on Thursday, playing a part as England’s Matthew Southgate and Germany’s Marcel Siem both shot holes-in-one.

Southgate, who fired a seven-under-65 to share the lead with compatriot Paul Waring at Al Mouj Golf, aced his tee shot on the par-three fifth hole from 165 yards with caddie Gary Tilston picking a seven-iron.

Moments earlier, Tilston’s twin Guy also picked the same club as Siem struck a hole-in-one at the 13th from 162 yards. Siem eventually shot a 74 to lie in 97th alongside 13 others.

“A bit of a strange one to have twins pick the right club for two holes-in-one in the same day. I bet that will never happen again,” Southgate said.

“Gary and I worked together well and it was great out there today. I‘m chuffed for Marcel too, he’s a good friend of mine and it’s always a bit of fun getting a hole-in-one.”

Southgate’s ace was his second of the year after his effort with a different caddie in the Dubai Desert Classic last month.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
