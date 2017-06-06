FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harrington receives six stitches in elbow after bizarre accident
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 2 months ago

Harrington receives six stitches in elbow after bizarre accident

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Three-times major champion Padraig Harrington said on Tuesday he has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Tour St. Jude Classic in Memphis after suffering an elbow injury in a bizarre accident.

The Irish veteran said on Twitter that he had received six stitches in the joint after being struck with a golf club by an amateur taking a practice swing.

"I was coaching at an outing," Harrington said. “Thankfully nothing was broken, just six stitches. I'll be out for 12 days or so to let the stitches heal."

Harrington, 45, did not say where or when the accident happened, or which elbow had been injured.

He suggested the injury could have been worse.

"I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf," he tweeted. "There's no truth in the rumour that it was the amateur's best strike of the day.”

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Mark Heinrich

