Feb 25 (Reuters) - Americans Justin Thomas and Luke List headed into a playoff for the Honda Classic title after finishing the final round locked together in Florida on Sunday.

They both birdied the par-five 18th to tie at eight-under 272 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, one stroke ahead of Swede Alex Noren.

Tiger Woods carded 70 to finish eight strokes behind in 12th place. (Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Pritha Sarkar)