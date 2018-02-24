FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 1:15 AM / 2 days ago

Golf: List and Lovemark ahead in Florida as Woods shoots one-over 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Luke List and Jamie Lovemark took a one-stroke lead at the Honda Classic in Florida on a windy Friday as Tiger Woods fought back from late trouble to sit four back after a one-over par 71.

List, one of the early starters, shot the day’s low round, a four-under 66, to complete the second round at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at three-under 137.

Lovemark later shot a 69 for a share of the halfway lead.

First-day co-leader Webb Simpson was in a group of four one stroke behind the leading pair.

Woods, making his third start of the PGA Tour season after a year-long absence following back surgery, rebounded nicely from a rough 30 minutes to go one-over for the tournament at 141.

After a bogey and two birdies left him one-under for the day through 14, Woods found water at 15 and wound up with a double-bogey five.

A bogey at the next hole resulted in a three-stroke turn around in two holes.

But the 14-times major champion birdied the 17th and finished with a par to remain in contention.

Simpson shot 72 to join Briton Tommy Fleetwood (68), American Russell Henley (70) and South African Rory Sabbatini (69) at two-under 138.

Swede Alex Noren, who had shared the lead with Simpson, shot 75 to wind up in Wood’s group of 10 at 141.

Rory McIlroy shot a second consecutive 72 but defending champion Rickie Fowler failed to make the projected cut after a 76 for a 147 total.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
