Golf-Fowler shares lead at rain-delayed Mayakoba

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Rickie Fowler finally completed the last three holes of his rain-delayed second round on Saturday, saving par on the 18th to secure a share of the lead heading into the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

The world number 10 sits alongside fellow Americans Patton Kizzire and Patrick Rodgers on 10-under par at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

“The biggest thing was dealing with some mud on the ball on the last two holes,” Fowler said.

“I feel like playing those last three holes at even par is good because that’s one of the harder parts of the golf course.”

Rodgers carded his first bogey of the tournament as he wrapped up the final three holes of his second round on Saturday, which dropped him into a tie for the lead.

“I didn’t play a very good three holes but it’s all good,” Rodgers said.

Sunday could prove to be a marathon day as the tournament works to make up for rain delays on both Friday and Saturday.

Only a slight chance of rain is forecast for the final day.

“I’d love to get in a full 72 holes and keep battling it out, but either way, I‘m in a great position and looking forward to competing,” Rodgers added.

The leaders sit a stroke ahead of another trio - John Oda, Brian Gay and Brandon Harkins - all nine-under after two rounds.

The 21-year-old Oda, who is making his first tour start as a professional, hit four consecutive birdies on Saturday to card a 65 for his second round.

Harkins and Oda are both searching for their first PGA titles while the 45-year-old Gay is looking for his fifth.

At seven-under after shooting a second round 66, Mexico’s Oscar Fraustro was the best placed among the locals in the field.

His compatriot Abraham Ancer, on three-under, also gave home fans cheer, making a 12-foot putt at 18 to finish with a second round 69 and ensure he will be back on Sunday. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ian Ransom)