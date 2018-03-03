Golf-Sharma two clear of charging pack after three rounds in Mexico

March 3 (Reuters) - India’s Shubhankar Sharma sank a clutch par-saving putt at the final hole to preserve a two-shot lead after the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, playing in his first World Golf Championships event, looked a little shaky down the stretch in his two-under-par 69 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

The 13-foot putt at the last, however, left him on 13-under 200 total for the tournament and he will be the man to beat heading into Sunday’s final round.

A highly-credentialled group of four players are breathing down his neck, though, with American Phil Mickelson (65), Spaniards Sergio Garcia (69) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (69) and Briton Tyrrell Hatton (64) all on 11-under.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson (68) is also in contention, three strokes behind, while Justin Thomas trails by four after surging into contention with a 62.