Golf: Spieth aims to keep a cool head as bid for third major heats up

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 22, 2017 USA’s Jordan Spieth plays out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round.

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) - Rain or shine, American Jordan Spieth has been utterly unruffled throughout his first three rounds at the British Open, and with a three-shot lead over compatriot Matt Kuchar, he knows more of the same on Sunday will bring him a third major title.

Spieth shot a blemish-free five-under-par round of 65 as Friday's gusty winds and driving rain at Royal Birkdale made way for what could almost be considered summer weather on the Lancashire coast.

The course conditions could change again on Sunday, with the forecast envisaging stronger winds and possible rain. But on the evidence so far, Spieth could probably break par in a snowstorm.

The Texan's confidence stays the right side of arrogance but there was certainly no hint of fear about the 23-year-old as he contemplated his task, taking a lead into the final round.

"It's a little bit tougher to sleep but I've been fine recently," he said after Saturday's round. "I expect to be. If not, I can sleep during the day tomorrow; we don't tee off until pretty late.

"But I wouldn't rather be in any other position than where we're at. And we have an opportunity to have a really special day on the golf course tomorrow. I'm excited about it."

Comparisons with Tiger Woods may be premature but it is hard to ignore that a win on Sunday would give him his third major at the age of 23 -- a year younger than Woods when he secured his third major title.

Spieth won the U.S. Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015. But while he has those positive experiences to draw upon, he also knows that things don't always go to plan on a Sunday.

Last year at Augusta, he led the U.S. Masters by five strokes at the turn, but a dramatic meltdown -- including a quadruple bogey -- cost him dearly and he was beaten by Englishman Danny Willett.

It is typical, though, of the level-headed and thoughtful Spieth that he considers that disastrous Sunday a memory that doesn't need to be blocked out.

HUMBLING EXPERIENCE

"I understand that leads can be squandered quickly and I also understand how you can keep on rolling on one," he said.

"It was a humbling experience that I thought at the time could serve me well going forward. And if I don't win tomorrow, it has nothing to do with that. It has to do with it was someone else's day and I didn't play as well as I should have.

"And if I win tomorrow it has nothing to do with that, either.

"You're learning and it all goes into the mental process. And as I go in for the next 18, 20 hours, it's about being very positive and really staying very focused on a game plan for tomorrow. Relax, smile more.

"So tomorrow will be a day that will be emotionally draining and difficult to stay very neutral in the head, but that's probably the most important thing for me to do."