Golf - Olympic Club to host Ryder Cup and PGA Championship
#Sports News
November 8, 2017 / 8:01 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Golf - Olympic Club to host Ryder Cup and PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2028 PGA Championship and 2032 Ryder Cup, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.

Although the club’s Lake Course, opened in 1924, has hosted five U.S. Opens, it will be the first time either the PGA Championship or Ryder Cup has been staged on the layout.

“This is a special moment for our Association, to return the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup to the West Coast,” PGA of America President Paul Levy said in a statement.

“We’re excited to showcase The Olympic Club and its Lake Course, and combine them with the many tastes, sights and sounds that make San Francisco and the Bay Area so distinct.”

Le Golf National in Paris will host the 42nd Ryder Cup next September followed by Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2020.

It is back to Europe in 2022 and the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome before Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York stages the match between the United States and Europe in 2024.

The 2018 PGA Championship is set for Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and Bethpage Black also hosts the 2019 PGA.

“Our membership is elated to host the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, two more gems that add to the rich multi-sport history of America’s oldest athletic club,” said Dan Dillon, President of The Olympic Club, which was founded in 1860.

“Our collective anticipation for these signature events has already begun as we look forward to again welcoming golf’s finest players to the famed Lake Course.”

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
