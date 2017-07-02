Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National scores

July 2 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National at the par-70 course on Sunday in Potomac, Maryland PLAY-OFF 1 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) after 1 2 Charles Howell III (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -7 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 70 70 67 66 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 69 67 66 -5 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 72 68 65 Martin Laird (Britain) 67 72 69 67 -4 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 66 71 71 68 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 66 69 71 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 66 72 72 66 Curtis Luck (Australia) 68 71 67 70 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 70 70 65 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 65 65 73 73 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 68 70 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 68 73 70 65 -3 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 70 71 67 Jason Gore (U.S.) 69 74 67 67 Nick Watney (U.S.) 72 70 71 64 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 67 65 74 71 -2 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 68 73 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 72 72 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 68 70 74 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 72 69 69 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 67 71 74 66 -1 Harris English (U.S.) 70 67 72 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 75 69 68 67 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 68 72 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 71 73 66 69 0 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 73 70 67 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 72 68 71 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 72 66 74 68 1 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 74 66 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 66 70 73 72 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 70 73 70 68 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 67 74 69 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 71 69 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 75 69 68 2 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 70 69 69 74 Michael Kim (U.S.) 69 69 71 73 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 71 73 70 68 3 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 72 71 70 70 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 72 67 72 72 Seamus Power (Ireland) 72 69 69 73 Ben Crane (U.S.) 73 70 72 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 68 74 71 70 4 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 71 69 74 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 71 71 73 69 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 76 72 68 5 Cameron Percy (Australia) 70 70 75 70 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 71 70 71 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 77 74 67 James Hahn (U.S.) 67 73 73 72 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 75 68 71 71 6 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 74 70 74 68 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 68 74 71 73 Wyndham Clark (U.S.) 72 70 71 73 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 68 72 76 7 Arjun Atwal (India) 68 67 75 77 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 71 74 72 Martin Flores (U.S.) 68 75 72 72 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 72 70 75 70 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 72 69 75 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 72 71 71 73 8 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 72 73 75 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 72 78 66 9 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 73 75 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 73 71 72 73 10 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 72 70 76 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 74 73 74 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 72 70 75 73 11 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 72 73 75 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 72 72 71 76 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 73 70 74 74 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 72 71 81 67 12 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 72 75 74 14 David Hearn (Canada) 71 72 76 75 15 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 68 75 71 81