Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Barbasol Championship scores

July 23 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Barbasol Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Opelika, Alabama -21 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 67 64 64 68 -20 Chad Collins (U.S.) 67 60 69 68 -19 Brian Gay (U.S.) 69 63 68 65 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 66 67 63 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 69 65 60 71 -18 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 69 67 66 64 Sam Burns (U.S.) 68 66 66 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 65 66 67 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 68 68 64 66 -17 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 67 66 67 -16 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 65 66 68 -15 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 69 65 68 67 Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 67 65 69 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 65 69 66 -14 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 68 68 65 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 66 68 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 67 70 66 -13 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 69 68 68 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 65 67 68 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 72 68 66 65 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 68 68 70 John Merrick (U.S.) 71 66 69 65 Seamus Power (Ireland) 68 70 64 69 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 68 68 68 67 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 67 67 69 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 67 67 71 66 -12 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 65 69 71 67 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 67 69 69 67 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 72 68 70 62 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 70 68 66 68 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 70 66 68 68 Robert Allenby (Australia) 66 71 67 68 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 70 70 66 66 David Hearn (Canada) 67 65 70 70 -11 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 71 67 67 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 68 68 68 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 69 66 69 Robby Shelton (U.S.) 70 68 66 69 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 69 72 64 Arjun Atwal (India) 69 70 64 70 Charlie Wi (Korea) 71 64 70 68 -10 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 70 65 72 67 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 71 65 69 69 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 70 66 71 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 65 69 71 69 Matt Gilchrest (U.S.) 69 69 71 65 Tim Herron (U.S.) 67 67 73 67 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 66 67 70 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 70 70 68 66 Grant Leaver (U.S.) 70 69 64 71 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 68 72 68 66 -9 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 69 67 70 69 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 72 68 67 68 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 66 72 69 -8 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 69 69 68 70 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 68 71 67 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 72 68 70 66 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 68 67 73 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 68 65 73 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 66 74 62 74 -7 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 67 71 68 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 69 71 69 68 -6 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 68 69 70 -5 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 70 69 69 71 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 70 70 69 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 71 71 69 -4 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 68 68 73 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 67 71 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 68 67 72 73 -3 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 69 71 68 73 -2 Max Homa (U.S.) 68 68 74 72