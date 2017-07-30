Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open scores

July 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Oakville, ON PLAY-OFF 1 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) after 1 2 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -21 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 66 69 67 65 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 66 65 68 -20 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 69 68 64 -19 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 63 68 68 -18 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 69 62 69 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 67 66 68 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 65 68 69 68 -17 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 65 69 66 71 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 67 69 68 67 -16 Seamus Power (Ireland) 68 70 68 66 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 67 69 66 70 James Hahn (U.S.) 66 73 67 66 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 68 70 65 -15 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 69 72 65 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 70 68 68 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 72 66 67 68 Matt Every (U.S.) 65 68 70 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 66 68 71 68 -14 Martin Flores (U.S.) 66 66 72 70 Kramer Hickok (U.S.) 67 71 67 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 66 70 67 71 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 67 67 72 -13 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 66 67 72 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 69 65 69 72 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 67 71 68 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 67 69 69 70 -12 Nick Watney (U.S.) 68 69 68 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 70 68 71 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 66 71 68 71 -11 Luke List (U.S.) 72 68 67 70 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 69 68 72 68 -10 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 68 70 68 Jim Herman (U.S.) 66 73 71 68 Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 67 67 68 76 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 68 70 69 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 67 69 73 69 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 72 71 70 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 67 69 74 68 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 71 68 70 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 69 68 75 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 69 69 71 69 -9 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 71 69 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 73 71 69 Lee McCoy (U.S.) 68 71 67 73 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 67 71 70 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 70 71 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 70 72 70 -8 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 67 71 72 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 68 73 71 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 68 72 69 71 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 70 70 69 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 69 73 68 Sam Horsfield (Britain) 68 70 69 73 -7 Ben Crane (U.S.) 68 70 69 74 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 69 74 67 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 65 71 70 75 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 72 68 69 72 -6 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 66 74 73 69 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 71 69 70 72 K.J. Choi (Korea) 66 73 69 74 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 70 70 72 70 -5 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 70 70 71 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 71 69 67 76 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 69 71 74 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 69 70 73 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 67 73 71 72 -4 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 68 74 74 Robby Shelton (U.S.) 70 70 73 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 67 74 75 -3 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 70 72 75 Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 71 73 73 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 70 70 75 Miguel Angel Carballo (Argentina) 70 69 72 74 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 69 70 76 -2 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 68 72 71 75 1 Brett Drewitt (Australia) 68 72 72 77