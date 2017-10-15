Golf-U.S. PGA Tour CIMB Classic scores

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CIMB Classic at the par-72 course on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur -24 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 65 64 69 -20 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 65 71 65 67 -17 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 67 68 65 71 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 65 67 67 72 -16 Cameron Smith (Australia) 64 71 73 64 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 68 63 71 -14 Paul Casey (Britain) 77 63 69 65 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 65 68 68 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 67 68 68 -13 Anirban Lahiri (India) 67 73 64 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 73 68 65 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 70 69 69 -12 Luke List (U.S.) 70 70 68 68 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 74 67 65 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 67 71 70 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 68 67 69 -11 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 71 69 67 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 68 70 67 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 70 70 69 68 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 68 74 69 66 -10 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 67 70 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 69 71 68 70 -9 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 72 67 70 70 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 72 68 65 74 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 73 68 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 72 71 66 Scott Brown (U.S.) 70 69 72 68 -8 Michael Kim (U.S.) 68 70 72 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 66 73 68 73 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 71 68 69 Davis Love III (U.S.) 67 73 72 68 -7 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 67 71 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 76 68 65 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 71 68 71 71 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 77 68 67 69 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 74 67 70 70 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 70 70 71 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 71 70 70 -6 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 70 69 66 77 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 75 71 68 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 70 66 74 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 67 75 71 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 73 69 72 68 -5 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 67 77 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 66 73 75 69 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 72 71 69 71 Poom Saksansin (Thailand) 65 74 72 72 -4 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 71 72 71 Li Haotong (China) 72 74 69 69 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 70 71 72 71 -3 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 72 70 71 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 67 76 71 Richard Lee (Canada) 73 70 70 72 -2 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 78 71 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 72 74 67 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 72 69 74 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 77 67 68 74 -1 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 74 74 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 78 74 66 69 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 73 72 70 72 0 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 73 71 69 75 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 77 67 75 1 Russell Knox (Britain) 74 74 71 70 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 72 73 73 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 73 71 74 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 70 75 72 72 2 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 77 68 70 75 4 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 72 71 74 75 5 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 82 74 64 73 Robert Streb (U.S.) 76 70 70 77 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 71 77 73 6 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 74 78 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 77 73 70 74 7 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 71 76 77 9 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 72 75 78 11 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 72 73 75 79 12 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 74 78 73 75 18 D.A. Points (U.S.) 76 79 75 76