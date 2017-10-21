Golf-U.S. PGA Tour CJ Cup scores

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CJ Cup at the par-72 course on Saturday in Jeju -9 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 63 74 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 70 71 -7 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 71 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 66 72 71 -6 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 70 72 Cameron Smith (Australia) 69 68 73 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 67 74 -5 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 71 73 67 Luke List (U.S.) 68 67 76 -4 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 74 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 72 72 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 68 71 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 72 74 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 72 72 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 71 69 -3 Jason Day (Australia) 68 74 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 73 71 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 67 74 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 70 72 -2 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 71 74 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 72 76 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 71 68 75 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 69 72 73 -1 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 71 73 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 73 74 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 75 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 67 72 76 1 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 70 72 75 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 75 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 72 78 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 75 75 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 75 73 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 71 72 74 2 Choi Jinho (Korea) 71 71 76 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 72 75 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 70 77 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 79 65 74 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 70 72 76 3 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 77 75 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 76 76 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 70 75 74 4 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 73 73 74 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 76 74 Song Young-Han (Korea) 75 71 74 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 73 77 5 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 77 75 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 74 73 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 74 77 Hwang Jung-Gon (Korea) 76 69 76 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 75 75 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 73 74 6 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 75 76 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 74 76 Lee Kyung-Hoon (Korea) 71 76 75 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 73 74 75 7 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 72 77 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 73 76 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 75 72 76 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 71 76 76 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 73 73 77 8 Lee Hyung-Joon (Korea) 73 72 79 Kim Seung-Hyuk (Korea) 77 73 74 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 73 80 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 78 72 74 9 Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 78 79 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 74 82 11 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 76 71 80 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 75 79 73 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 66 82 79 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 74 74 79 12 Lee Junghwan (Korea) 72 77 79 13 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 69 82 78 14 Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 75 74 81 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 73 81 76 17 Jim Herman (U.S.) 75 81 77 18 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 75 78 81 28 Lee Gyumin (Korea) 87 80 77