UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour CJ Cup scores

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CJ Cup at the par-72 course on Sunday in Jeju PLAY-OFF 1 Justin Thomas (U.S.) after 2 2 Marc Leishman (Australia) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS -9 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 63 74 70 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 66 72 71 70 -8 Cameron Smith (Australia) 69 68 73 70 -6 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 70 72 72 -5 Luke List (U.S.) 68 67 76 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 74 68 71 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 71 69 74 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 72 72 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 70 71 76 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 75 68 -4 Jason Day (Australia) 68 74 71 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 72 76 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 70 72 71 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 71 73 67 73 -3 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 67 74 75 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 67 74 72 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 72 74 73 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 71 73 70 -2 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 71 69 74 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 72 78 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 68 71 73 74 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 67 72 76 71 -1 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 73 71 69 74 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 72 72 75 0 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 75 70 71 1 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 69 72 73 75 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 75 75 72 2 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 71 72 74 73 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 71 68 75 76 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 73 74 75 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 72 75 72 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 70 72 76 72 3 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 76 76 72 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 75 73 74 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 70 77 73 4 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 70 72 75 75 Choi Jinho (Korea) 71 71 76 74 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 75 75 71 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 79 65 74 74 5 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 71 74 79 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 73 76 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 76 74 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 78 72 74 69 6 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 73 73 74 74 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 70 75 74 75 Hwang Jung-Gon (Korea) 76 69 76 73 7 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 73 77 75 Lee Kyung-Hoon (Korea) 71 76 75 73 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 77 75 74 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 72 77 74 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 75 76 73 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 75 72 76 72 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 73 74 74 8 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 74 76 74 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 77 75 77 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 74 77 75 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 73 74 75 74 9 Song Young-Han (Korea) 75 71 74 77 Kim Seung-Hyuk (Korea) 77 73 74 73 10 Lee Hyung-Joon (Korea) 73 72 79 74 11 Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 78 79 74 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 71 76 76 76 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 74 73 78 12 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 76 71 80 73 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 73 73 77 77 13 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 73 81 76 71 14 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 66 82 79 75 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 74 82 77 Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 75 74 81 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 75 79 73 75 15 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 73 80 79 17 Lee Junghwan (Korea) 72 77 79 77 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 69 82 78 76 20 Jim Herman (U.S.) 75 81 77 75 21 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 74 74 79 82 25 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 75 78 81 79 37 Lee Gyumin (Korea) 87 80 77 81