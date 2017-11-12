UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic scores

Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Playa del Carmen -19 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 62 70 66 67 -18 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 67 67 67 -15 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 67 68 69 65 -14 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 70 66 66 Martin Piller (U.S.) 66 68 71 65 -13 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 66 67 68 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 69 66 69 -12 John Oda (U.S.) 68 65 69 70 -11 Alex Cejka (Germany) 69 67 68 69 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 71 69 65 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 67 70 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 70 69 65 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 68 69 68 -10 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 68 70 66 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 68 67 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 65 72 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 67 69 68 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 67 69 67 71 -9 Zhang Xinjun (China) 66 73 70 66 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 68 69 70 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 67 68 69 -8 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 70 72 64 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 68 70 69 69 -7 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 71 67 70 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 69 68 71 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 68 70 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 69 72 66 John Huh (U.S.) 67 74 67 69 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 65 73 71 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 69 66 72 70 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 71 65 73 68 Brandon Harkins (U.S.) 65 68 75 69 -6 Adam Schenk (U.S.) 69 69 72 68 Beau Hossler (U.S.) 70 66 70 72 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 69 70 70 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 67 74 71 66 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 68 68 73 69 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 70 69 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 73 68 69 -5 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 69 71 70 69 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 64 73 68 74 Tyler Duncan (U.S.) 69 72 70 68 Talor Gooch (U.S.) 69 69 69 72 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 70 67 74 68 -4 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 67 71 74 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 68 74 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 69 72 68 71 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 69 69 67 75 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 66 70 75 69 -3 Matt Jones (Australia) 72 67 69 73 Austin Cook (U.S.) 66 72 72 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 68 70 71 Conrad Shindler (U.S.) 69 72 72 68 -2 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 68 69 73 72 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 71 70 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 72 68 68 74 Ethan Tracy (U.S.) 71 69 70 72 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 69 70 72 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 71 66 73 72 -1 Matt Every (U.S.) 68 73 75 67 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 72 67 73 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 70 69 75 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 72 68 70 73 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 67 75 69 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 71 67 74 71 Lanto Griffin (U.S.) 71 70 72 70 0 Denny McCarthy (U.S.) 75 65 72 72 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 70 74 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 68 71 72 73 Keith Mitchell (U.S.) 66 75 78 65 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 69 71 73 71 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 68 77 71 1 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 68 74 70 2 Corey Conners (Canada) 70 71 73 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 75 66 69 76 3 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 74 75 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 74 67 74 72