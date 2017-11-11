UPDATE 2-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Latest OHL Classic leaderboard

Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Saturday in Playa del Carmen holes played rounds -10 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 62 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 65 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 67 -9 John Oda (U.S.) 68 65 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 65 Brandon Harkins (U.S.) 65 68 -8 Russell Knox (Britain) 2 68 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 6 68 70 Martin Piller (U.S.) 66 68 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 4 70 66 -7 Scott Brown (U.S.) 4 67 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 2 67 69 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 67 68 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 69 66 -6 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 4 69 68 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 2 71 65 Beau Hossler (U.S.) 1 70 66 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 1 68 68 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 4 64 73 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 7 69 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3 69 67 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 4 68 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 1 69 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 1 67 69 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 9 68 70 -5 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 5 69 71 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 5 69 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 8 72 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 3 66 70 Ken Duke (U.S.) 2 68 68 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 4 68 69 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 6 70 68 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 6 67 71 Talor Gooch (U.S.) 6 69 69 -4 Adam Schenk (U.S.) 7 69 69 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 4 70 67 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 4 69 68 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 4 68 69 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 2 66 70 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 6 69 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 4 71 69 Matt Jones (Australia) 9 72 67 Austin Cook (U.S.) 9 66 72 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 4 69 71 Zhang Xinjun (China) 6 66 73 -3 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 4 71 69 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 4 69 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 6 69 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 8 69 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 8 68 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 5 71 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 8 71 68 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 7 71 67 -2 Lanto Griffin (U.S.) 3 71 70 John Huh (U.S.) 2 67 74 Conrad Shindler (U.S.) 3 69 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 5 72 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 3 75 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 3 67 74 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 8 70 69 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 4 71 66 Matt Every (U.S.) 2 68 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 5 72 68 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 4 72 68 -1 Keith Mitchell (U.S.) 66 75 Ethan Tracy (U.S.) 4 71 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 3 69 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 1 67 74 Corey Conners (Canada) 70 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 74 67 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 1 73 68 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 1 71 70 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5 70 70 Tyler Duncan (U.S.) 2 69 72 0 Denny McCarthy (U.S.) 5 75 65 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 8 72 67 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 5 70 70 1 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3 68 73