5 days ago
Golf-PGA Championship to move from August to May starting in 2019
#Golf News
August 8, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 5 days ago

Golf-PGA Championship to move from August to May starting in 2019

Andrew Both

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The PGA Championship will move from August to May, starting in 2019, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday.

PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua confirmed the news at a joint press conference with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at Quail Hollow.

"The landscape of golf is changing," Bevacqua said, citing the reinclusion of golf in the Olympics as a major reason for the switch.

"We felt it was important as an organisation to seize this opportunity." (Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ken Ferris)

