Golf-Highlights of Friday's second round of the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Highlights of the second round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Friday:

Failing light ends play in second round

Players with one hole left ran to their last tee to fire off a shot before the horn sounded to suspend play for the day so they would be allowed to finish the hole and their round, and not have to return early on Saturday to complete it.

With darkness falling, Jason Day parred the 18th to register a five-under 66 for a six-under-par total, two shots off the pace. Louis Oosthuizen parred the ninth to post 67 and finish the round on five-under.

Matsuyama completes 64, ties Kisner for halfway lead

Matsuyama sees his birdie streak snapped with a par at the par-four 16th before resuming his torrid back nine with another birdie at 17 on his way to a flawless seven-under 64 that ties him with Kisner at eight-under 134 through 36 holes.

Play resumes, Matsuyama birdies again

Matsuyama chips from greenside rough at the par-five 15 to two feet and sinks the putt after play resumed following a one hour 43 minute delay for his fourth birdie in a row. The Japanese moves to seven-under, one stroke from leader Kisner.

Play suspended due to lightning

After the weather held for most of the afternoon, the luck finally ran out, with approaching thunderstorms forcing play to be suspended at 4.43 p.m. local time (2043 GMT). An approaching storm from the south led to the decision.

--

Matsuyama, Day make move

The stoppage is probably not what Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day wanted. Japanese Matsuyama had picked up three straight birdies to jump into second place at six-under after 14 holes, with Australian Day in third place at five-under after 10 holes.

--

Spieth treads water

In his quest to complete the grand slam, Jordan Spieth is struggling to stay in touch. He made a mess of the par-five 10th and in the end did well to salvage a bogey, slipping 11 strokes from the lead.

--

McIlroy 10 behind after a second straight 72

Rory McIlroy, the pre-championship favourite, had an awful stretch of four bogeys in five holes before fighting back to end his round 10 strokes behind. A birdie putt at the last hung on the lip but did not drop.

--

Kisner stretches lead

The man to catch is American Kevin Kisner, who stayed out of trouble for a second straight 67, a remarkable score given the difficulty of the new greens, which are slippery, fast and rock hard.

--

Fowler moving up

American Rickie Fowler, hoping Quail Hollow will yield his first major championship, is next best in the clubhouse, five shots behind after a 70.

--

The course was set up on Friday at 7,452 yards, more than 100 yards shorter than for the first round. The tees have been moved up significantly on the drivable par-four 14th, which is playing only 289 yards, reachable for the entire field. (Compiled by Andrew Both and Larry Fine; Editing by Peter Rutherford)