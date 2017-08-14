Golf-Highlights of Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Highlights of the final round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday:

THOMAS TIMES HIS RUN TO VICTORY

Justin Thomas has won the PGA Championship by two strokes, and he credits patience as the key to his first major victory.

A 35-foot birdie at the par-four ninth proved the key to victory, because it kept him within one stroke of the lead making the turn.

REED POSTS BEST MAJOR FINISH

Fiery Patrick Reed, a five-time PGA Tour winner, had never contended in a major before Sunday.

A questionable decision to hit a high pitch shot from 40 yards at the par-four 18th, instead of firing in a low running shot, perhaps costs him a chance to save par and put pressure on Thomas, but a tie for second is a step in the right direction.

OOSTHUIZEN A BRIDESMAID AGAIN

Louis Oosthuizen, who tied for second with Reed and Francesco Molinari, has quietly achieved the dubious honour of finishing runner-up at all four majors.

The South African lost a playoff to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, and also lost a playoff to Zach Johnson at the 2015 British Open. And he had a quiet tie for second with Dustin Johnson at the 2015 U.S. Open.

At least Oosthuizen has something to show for his efforts, a 2010 British Open victory at St. Andrews.

JAPAN MAJOR WAIT CONTINUES

Hideki Matsuyama briefly had the lead halfway through the final round, but three consecutive bogeys from the 11th cooked his goose as his swing suddenly deserted him.

He cards 72 to tie for fifth, three strokes behind, and Japan is still seeking a men's major champion.

FOWLER COMES UP SHORT AGAIN

American Rickie Fowler's major quest goes on. He comes close again, shooting 67 to finish on five under with Matsuyama.

KISNER COMES UP SHORT

Overnight leader Kevin Kisner did not play badly, but could not make a birdie on the front nine, surrendering the lead and never getting it back.

He remained the last player with a chance of catching Thomas, but needed a miracle eagle at the final hole to tie.

He hooked his approach into the creek and made double bogey, finishing four behind.

MCILROY MAY TAKE BREAK FROM GOLF

World number four Rory McIlroy says his left arm felt numb after his closing round and he may decide to take a break from playing to give himself time to heal from a nagging back muscle injury.

The Northern Irishman shot a three-under-par 68 to finish at one-over 285.

HOWELL FINISHES 13 OVER

American Charles Howell is the first player to complete the championship, carding a one-over 72 to finish at 13-over 297.

Conditions for the early starters are fairly conducive for good scores, with only a light breeze, and birdies have been plentiful, though nobody is shooting really low.