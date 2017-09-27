Golf-Presidents Cup order of play on first day

JERSEY CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Order of play for five foursomes matches on first day of Presidents Cup between United States and International team at Liberty National on Thursday (U.S. named first):

Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas v Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel

Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar v Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas

Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed v Kim Si-woo/Emiliano Grillo

Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger v Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace

Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson v Jason Day/Marc Leishman