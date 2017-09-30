FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Golf News
September 30, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 17 days ago

Golf-Sunday's singles matches at Presidents Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Draw for 12 singles matches on the final day of the Presidents Cup between the United States and the International team at Liberty National on Sunday (U.S. players listed first):

Kevin Chappell v Marc Leishman

Charley Hoffman v Jason Day

Justin Thomas v Hideki Matsuyama

Daniel Berger v Kim Si-woo

Matt Kuchar v Charl Schwartzel

Patrick Reed v Louis Oosthuizen

Dustin Johnson v Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka v Adam Scott

Jordan Spieth v Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Kisner v Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson v Adam Hadwin

Rickie Fowler v Emiliano Grillo (Compiled by Andrew Both)

