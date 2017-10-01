FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2017 / 11:29 PM / in 16 days

Golf-Records of players at Presidents Cup at Liberty National

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Records of the 24 players at the 12th Presidents Cup which ended with a 19-11 victory by the United States over the International team at Liberty National on Sunday (tabulate under wins, losses, halves):

UNITED STATES

Daniel Berger 2-1-0

Kevin Chappell 1-1-1

Rickie Fowler 3-0-1

Charley Hoffman 1-2-0

Dustin Johnson 4-0-1

Kevin Kisner 2-0-2

Brooks Koepka 2-2-0

Matt Kuchar 2-1-0

Phil Mickelson 3-0-1

Patrick Reed 3-1-1

Jordan Spieth 3-1-1

Justin Thomas 3-1-1

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Jason Day 1-3-1

Branden Grace 1-2-2

Emiliano Grillo 0-3-0

Adam Hadwin 0-2-1

Anirban Lahiri 1-1-1

Marc Leishman 0-3-2

Hideki Matsuyama 1-2-1

Louis Oosthuizen 2-2-1

Charl Schwartzel 1-2-0

Adam Scott 1-3-0

Kim Si-woo 1-2-0

Jhonattan Vegas 1-4-0

Compiled by Andrew Both

