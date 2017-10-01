Golf-Presidents Cup winning teams

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Presidents Cup winning teams (year, result, venue) 2017: United States 19 International 11 (Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey) 2015: United States 15½ International 14½ (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon) 2013: United States 18½ International 15½ (Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio) 2011: United States 19 Internationals 15 (Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne) 2009: United States 19½ International 14½ (Harding Park Golf Club, San Francisco) 2007: United States 19½ International 14½ (Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal) 2005: United States 18½ International 15½ (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia) 2003: United States 17 International 17 (Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa) 2000: United States 21½ International 10½ (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia) 1998: International 20½ United States 11½ (Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne) 1996: United States 16½ International 15½ (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia) 1994: United States 20 International 12 (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia) (Compiled by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ken Ferris)