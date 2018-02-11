Golf-Unharried Potter beats big names for surprise Pebble Beach win

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ted Potter, Jr. kept his cool as he outplayed some of the game’s biggest names to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by three shots in California on Sunday.

Few gave Potter, ranked 246th in the world, a chance as he started the final round tied for the lead with world number one Dustin Johnson, and a bogey at the first seemed to suggest the stocky left-hander was destined to fall short.

But he stormed back with four birdies in the next six holes to jump clear and was never overtaken thereafter en route to an authoritative three-under-par 69 in fine conditions at Pebble Beach.

Potter finished at 17-under 270 for his second PGA Tour win, after his previous success in 2012.

Fellow Americans Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Chez Reavie and Australian Jason Day tied for second on 14-under.