Golf: Former number one Donald in hospital after heart scare
November 17, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 2 days ago

Golf: Former number one Donald in hospital after heart scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world number one Luke Donald was admitted to a Georgia hospital after feeling prolonged chests pains, the English golfer said in a social media post on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - St Andrews, Britain - October 8, 2017 England's Luke Donald during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/Files

Donald was scheduled to play the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic but pulled out before the first round in Sea Island and later used Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown.

“Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!!” he wrote.

“Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse. After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully.”

Donald, 39, a four-times European Ryder Cup member, has won 13 times globally. He topped the world rankings for a total of 56 weeks between 2011 and 2012.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien

