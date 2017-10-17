FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Furyk and Bjorn follow in Palmer's footsteps by hitting balls off Eiffel Tower
October 17, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 5 days ago

Golf-Furyk and Bjorn follow in Palmer's footsteps by hitting balls off Eiffel Tower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk hit synchronised shots off a platform high up on the Eiffel Tower to continue the countdown to next year’s showdown between Europe and the United States - to be held in France for the first time.

From the edge of a huge drop, the duo sent two balls flying into the Champs de Mars Square below to recreate Arnold Palmer’s famed 1976 drive off the Paris landmark.

“What an unbelievable setting for our events! We started at the Golf National yesterday, yesterday evening at the Palace of Versailles for dinner, the President’s residence this morning for breakfast, and now hitting golf shots off the Eiffel Tower,” U.S captain Furyk told reporters.

“I just can’t imagine a better two days and what a great venue for the Ryder Cup here in Paris.”

His Europe counterpart Bjorn added: “It’s been an unbelievable experience and to know that Arnold Palmer did it as well, we’re very fortunate to be in this situation as Ryder Cup captains, but to get to do things like this is something that you cherish for the rest of your life.”

The Ryder Cup will be held at the Golf National in the outskirts of Paris from Sept. 28-30. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

