a month ago
Golf - Perry claims U.S. Open Senior title
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 3:47 AM / a month ago

Golf - Perry claims U.S. Open Senior title

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kenny Perry shot a final round two-under-par 68 to win the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Perry entered the last round a shot behind Kirk Triplett but made his way to the top with steady play in a bogey-free round that put him at 16-under-par and gave him a two-stroke win.

The victory was Perry's fourth major title on the Champions Tour. He also won the U.S. Senior Open in 2013.

“It's our goal to always win our championship," Perry told reporters. "This trophy goes back a long way.”

Brandt Jobe finished third at nine under while Tom Lehman and Fred Couples were tied at eight under.

Perry’s win broke the major dominance of German Bernhard Langer, who had won the year’s first two major titles but finished tied for 18th this week.

Perry birdied his first hole of the day and grabbed full command by the par-5 sixth where he made birdie for a two-stroke advantage.

The cushion would grow to as many as four shots, and while Triplett made a nice run to cut the lead to two with two holes to play he could get no closer, finishing the day with a one-over-par 71.

“It was a real struggle for me," said Triplett. "He was doing the things you do to win golf tournaments and I didn't.”

The victory gets Perry into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

