Golf-Johnson cruises to victory in Hawaii

Jan 7 (Reuters) - World number one Dustin Johnson eased to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday.

Johnson entered the final round with a two-shot advantage and blew away the field with an eight-under-par 65 at the wide open Kapalua Plantation course on Maui.

The 33-year-old, who won four times last season, picked up four birdies on the first nine and added three more to go along with an eagle at the par-4 12th hole to shut the door on the competition. His only blemish was a bogey at the 11th.

Spain’s Jon Rahm shot a four-under-par 69 and finished second at 16-under. Brian Harman, who entered the day as the nearest challenger at two shots back, ended at 15-under.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Rickie Fowler and Pat Perez were another shot back at 14-under. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)