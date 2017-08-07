Garcia confirms return to Singapore Open next year

August 5, 2017; Akron, OH, USA; Sergio Garcia hits out of the bunker on the first hole during the third round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia will play in next year's Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club for the second consecutive time, the organisers said on Monday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was considered one of the most talented players never to have won a major until he claimed the famous green jacket at Augusta after winning a playoff against Britain's Justin Rose earlier this year.

The Singapore Open, to be played between Jan. 18-21, is jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

"I loved my time in Singapore and it was the ideal way to start the golfing year," Garcia said in a statement. "I did not manage victory in the Singapore Open but I won twice soon afterwards, including, of course, my first Major at the Masters.

"I am happy to be coming back to the SMBC Singapore Open next year. It is a great event on a superb golf course."

Garcia finished tied for 11th place on his Singapore debut in January before collecting victories at February's Dubai Desert Classic and the Masters in April.