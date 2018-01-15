Golf: Kizzire prevails in marathon playoff to win Sony Open

(Reuters) - Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn over six playoffholes to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday for his second win of the PGA Tour season.

Jan 14, 2018; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Patton Kizzire poses with the trophy after winning the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Kizzire, who entered the day a shot back of the lead, carded a two-under-par 68 that put him tied at the top of the leaderboard on 17-under with Hahn (62).

Kizzire, who also won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, finally came out on top of the playoff with a winning par on the 17th.

Overnight leader Tom Hoge missed out on the chance to join the playoff when he failed to convert a short birdie putt on the closing 18th hole. He shot an even-par 70 to finish at 16-under, with a double bogey on the 16th scuppering his chances of victory.

Webb Simpson, Brian Harman and Brian Stuard finished at 15-under.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas ended at 12-under, one shot better than defending champion and three times major champion Jordan Spieth.