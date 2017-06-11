FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 2 months ago

Golf-Berger achieves rare back-to-back St. Jude win

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Daniel Berger became the fourth player to retain his Memphis title when he won the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.

The American shot a bogey-free four-under-par 66 to emerge on top of a crowded leaderboard at TPC Southwind.

Berger finished at 10-under 270, one stroke ahead of South African Charl Schwartzel and South Korean Kim Meen-whee.

It was the second PGA Tour victory for 24-year-old Berger, who joins Dave Hill, Lee Trevino and David Toms as back-to-back winners in Memphis. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)

