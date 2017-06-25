FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Golf News
June 25, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 2 months ago

Golf-Spieth holes bunker shot to win Travelers in playoff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth clinched his 10th PGA Tour victory in the same way as his first, by holing a bunker shot to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.

Spieth triumphed in stunning fashion by holing out the sand shot from 30 feet for birdie to beat fellow American Daniel Berger at the first extra hole at TPC River Highlands.

They embarked on a playoff after finishing regulation tied at 12-under-par 268, two strokes clear of compatriot Charley Hoffman and New Zealander Danny Lee.

Former world number one Spieth stumbled with a poor back nine to card 70, while Berger shot 67 to force a playoff.

Spieth, 23, joins elite company as the second-youngest player since 1945 to notch 10 tour victories after Tiger Woods. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)

