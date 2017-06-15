FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Golf-Mickelson officially withdraws from U.S. Open
June 15, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 months ago

Golf-Mickelson officially withdraws from U.S. Open

1 Min Read

ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson has officialy withdrawn from the U.S. Open starting later on Thursday in Wisconsin because he is attending his daughter's high school graduation in southern California.

The American had been given a late 2.20 p.m. Central Time (1920 GMT) tee time for his first round, raising the possibility that a weather delay could have allowed him to fly back in time from the ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1700 GMT).

However, the U.S. PGA Tour confirmed he will not start.

"With no rain in today's forecast Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn from the 117th U.S. Open," they said on their Twitter page.

The 46-year-old, five-times major winner needs the U.S. Open to complete his collection of majors.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) said Mexico's Roberto Diaz was replacing Mickelson. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich)

