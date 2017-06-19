FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 2 months ago

Golf-Koeopka shoots superb 67 to win U.S. Open by four strokes

1 Min Read

ERIN, Wisconsin, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-hitting American Brooks Koepka produced a near-flawless final round to win the U.S. Open by four strokes on Sunday, securing his first major championship at the age of 27.

Taming strong winds with a mix of power and precision, Koepka carded a closing 67 at Erin Hills to finish at 16-under-par 272, while overnight leader Brian Harman and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama tied for second on 12-under. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)

