Golf: Tournament host Garcia triumphs at Valderrama Masters
October 22, 2017 / 4:51 PM / in 3 days

Golf: Tournament host Garcia triumphs at Valderrama Masters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Sunday to continue his excellent year, pipping Joost Luiten by one stroke after a thrilling duel.

The Spaniard triumphed on home soil after shooting a 67 on the final day, finishing 12 under par for the week, with Dutch golfer Luiten achieving 66 and 11 under.

Garcia recorded his third European Tour win of the season with victory in the tournament hosted by his own charitable foundation at the Real Club Valderrama.

This is the first time Garcia has won three times in a single season, after his Masters Tournament triumph in April and victory in February’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Clare Fallon

