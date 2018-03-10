Golf-Woods one stroke off lead after three rounds at Valspar

March 10 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods moved within one stroke of third-round leader Corey Conners at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday as his comeback gathered more steam.

In just his fourth official start since spinal fusion surgery last April, the former world number one carded an assured four-under-par 67 at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

Woods ended the round equal second with fellow American Brandt Snedeker (67) and Englishman Justin Rose (66).

But Canadian surprise package Conners continued to lead, the PGA Tour rookie posting a 68 for a nine-under 204 total with one round left.

Woods, 42, has won 79 times on the PGA Tour. Victory on Sunday would bring him within two of all-time leader Sam Snead. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)