Golf-Wu woe as 13-year-old loses at U.S. Amateur Championship

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dream run of 13-year-old Chia Yen Wu ended when she lost her semi-final match at the U.S. Amateur Championship in California on Saturday.

Wu, the youngest ever player to reach a semi-final in the championship, ran out of steam, beaten 2-up by 21-year-old American Sophia Schubert.

Schubert will play 19-year-old Swiss Albane Valenzuela in the final at San Diego Country Club on Sunday.

"Today, (my) first nine, I think my muscles and my body felt tired, so my iron distance changed," said Wu, of Taiwan, whose quarter-final on Friday went an 12 extra holes, a record for a U.S. Golf Association event.

"I got tired, and I couldn't keep it in the fairway."

Valenzuela, meanwhile, could become the first player from Switzerland to win a USGA championship.

She advanced to the final with a 3&2 semi-final victory over American Lilia Kha-Tu Vu.

Valenzuela finished equal 21st at last year's Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Charlotte, North Carolina, Editing by Neville Dalton)