Golf-American Schubert wins U.S. Amateur
August 14, 2017 / 4:51 AM / 2 months ago

Golf-American Schubert wins U.S. Amateur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Sophia Schubert won the U.S. Amateur Championship on Sunday, beating Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 6&5 in the 36-hole final at San Diego Country Club in southern California.

Schubert, competing in her first U.S. Women’s Amateur, became the first player over the age of 19 to win the title in nine years.

She also joined an exclusive club of champions who never trailed in the final, the list including recent world number one Lydia Ko, who won in 2012. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Charlotte, North Carolina)

