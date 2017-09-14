Golf-Opening round at Evian Championship cancelled due to weather

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The final women’s golf major of the year has been reduced to a 54-hole tournament after significant rain, strong winds and wet course conditions forced the cancellation of the first round at Evian-les-Bains, France, on Thursday.

World number one Ryu So-yeon of South Korea and Jessica Korda were leading the Evian Championship at two under through six and eight holes respectively, when play was halted. World number three Park Sung-hyun of South Korea was at six over through five holes.

All scores from Thursday will be taken off the board, with play beginning anew on Friday at 0545 GMT (1:45 a.m. ET).

“While we did not make this decision lightly, we believe that this is the right decision – to have the fairest, most competitive tournament for all players in this field,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“We are happy and encouraged with how well the golf course is handling the weather, and it should set up for another amazing Evian finish.”

After Saturday’s play, a cut will be made and the top 70 players and ties will advance to the final round on Sunday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)