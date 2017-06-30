FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Golf - Thompson takes inspiration from mother's cancer fight
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2017 / 3:17 AM / a month ago

Golf - Thompson takes inspiration from mother's cancer fight

Andrew Both

1 Min Read

Jun 29, 2017; Olympia Fields, IL, USA; Lexi Thompson tees off on the eleventh hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club - North. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois (Reuters) - Lexi Thompson spoke for the first time about her mother Judy's recent uterine cancer diagnosis at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields on Thursday.

"It's been rough," Thompson said, speaking after her first round. "I've known for a few weeks. She's my best friend.

"So hearing that, and then just dealing with a lot of things this year, it was kind of like a breakdown moment for me."

The eight-times LPGA Tour winner said her mother had already been through a battle with cancer.

"I remember when she got diagnosed with breast cancer and luckily they caught it pretty early when it was a small size," she said.

"That was a challenging time for me when I was younger. She's about an eight-or-10-year survivor. Just to see how much she's fighting, it's inspirational."

Thompson carded a one-under 70 on Thursday, four strokes behind leaders Amy Yang and Chella Choi.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.