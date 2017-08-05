FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Park rockets up leaderboard at women's British Open
#Golf News
August 5, 2017

Golf-Park rockets up leaderboard at women's British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Inbee Park rocketed up the women’s British Open leaderboard with eight birdies in a superb third-round 64 at Kingsbarns on Saturday -- moving to within a stroke of overnight leader In-Kyung Kim on 10 under.

Park narrowly missed a long birdie putt on the 18th that would have put her in the joint lead before her compatriot had even teed off for he third round on the Scottish course.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion, bidding for a second British Open title after her 2015 triumph, began the day at two under and birdied her opening two holes.

She picked up three more shots before the turn and birdied the 11th, 13th and 17th to post an eight-under round and close in on the lead.

American Stacy Lewis, winner in 2013, also took advantage of the relatively kind conditions with a seven-under 65 to move to nine under after her three rounds.

Lewis finished with four consecutive birdies. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

