Golf-Shin bags hole-in-one at Women's British Open
August 4, 2017

Golf-Shin bags hole-in-one at Women's British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Jenny Shin recorded a hole-in-one on her way to a three-under par 69 in round two of the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links on Friday.

Shin, who carded a two-under par 70 in the opening round, used a hybrid on the par three 14th hole to ace from 171 yards.

The 24-year-old suffered a double bogey on the 17th but still managed to keep her title bid intact, finishing at five-under par for the tournament ahead of the weekend.

American Michelle Wie is yet to tee off on Friday after setting a clubhouse record eight-under-par 64 in the opening round.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Bolton

