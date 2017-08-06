FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-South Korean Kim wins women's British Open
Golf-South Korean Kim wins women's British Open

Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kim In-kyung held off the last-day challenge of England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff to claim the women’s British Open at Kingsbarns, Scotland for her first major title on Sunday.

Kim went into the final day with a six-shot lead but only just clung on to win by two shots on 18 under par after Shadoff hit a 64 to finish on 16 under.

Kim saw her lead gradually whittled away as she shot a final-round 71.

Shadoff finished three shots clear of American Michelle Wie, whose final-round 66 left her joint third with Germany’s Caroline Masson and England’s Georgia Hall on 13 under par.

“I just got really inspired to play in Scotland,” said Kim. “I tried to have some fun on the last nine.” (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

